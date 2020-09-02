Drifters Season 2 : Major Details Teased About Its Arrival And The Plot Of The Series.

Anime has taken the world by storm, and they have been hitting us with great content after one another, Drifters is one such anime, season one aired back in 2016 fans instantly fell in love with the show.

So, without wasting any time let us get into the details for Drifters season 2.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR DRIFTERS SEASON 2

Ever since Drifters hit the world in 2016 fans were too excited about a continuing season, It has been four years since season one aired and we are deliberately trying to get information about season 2.However, makers of the series have renewed the show for another season we still are unaware of the release date, we all know animes take a lot of time and effort to make, so we will request all the fans to stay patient and wait for more updates.

While makers have not yet confirmed a 12 months for the series, usually anime series take six years or so to get a second season, so we are waiting to get new updates from the makers to be sure of the future.

CAST FOR DRIFTERS SEASON 2

Here is a list of cast members we will see in Drifters season 2

Shimazu Toyohisa

Nobunaga Oda

Yoichi Suketaka Nasu

Hannibal Barca

Scipio Africanus

Butch Cassidy

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR DRIFTERS SEASON 2

The plot of Drifters revolves around Shimazu who is a great warrior and has built a team over the years to fight the other team, season one ends with a massive battle between the two teams, and we are yet to see what follows post-battle.

We will see more adventure for Shimazu and his teammates we can also expect to see many more warriors added to the series that is all we know so far we will keep our readers updated on the latest news about Drifters season 2 until then continue reading with us!Drifters Season.