Keira Knightley: Women Need To Keep Their Mouth Shut To Be Successful

Keira Knightley (35) soon plays a true feminist in “The Miss Vote – The Beginning of a Revolution”. In real life, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress also sees herself as a fighter for equal rights for women. At the same time, she believes that she has acted inconsistently in the past. In an interview with “Bild am Sonntag,” she reveals why.

I made a lot of money as a model for perfume and cosmetics labels,” reports the 35-year-old in the Sunday newspaper. If she had been consistent in her actions as a feminist, Knightley continued, then she “shouldn’t have been allowed to do these jobs.” “I too am sometimes subject to double standards and act hypocritically,” she admits.

Only as a model or prostitute is a woman guaranteed to earn more than a man

When it comes to equality between men and women, the British actress can see “important progress”. The society also sends conflicting signals to young women. “They say: be slim, but please don’t be too thin! We want them to go through life and have sensuality with confidence, ”explains Knightley. However, if they did just that, young women would end up being “labelled sluts”.

The star used to try to “fit in and be perfect as a lot as possible” in order to meet society’s expectations. Today she sees her actions back then as one of the triggers for a depression from which she suffered from time to time.

Keira Knightley breaks “a major rule in Hollywood”

Despite her earlier pursuit of perfection, Keira Knightley has never followed an unspoken “main rule in Hollywood”. If you – especially as a young woman – want to be as successful as possible, then shut up. ”

They would be labelled “cool” when they “stumble out of clubs drunk”. Your female colleagues would get the stamp party girl if they behaved the same way. Keira Knightley can be seen as Sally Alexander within the cinema from October 1st in The Presidential Election – The Starting of a Revolution” by director Philippa Lowthorpe 58. Together with other brave women, she made plans in 1970 to paralyze the broadcast of the Miss World election.