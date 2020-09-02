Men In Black International 2 : Will We Get A Sequel Of Spinoff Film?

Back in the earlier 12 months, Sony came up with the science fiction action movie titled Men In Black International. It’s also the spinoff of the Men in Black film series. The fourth part is directed by F. Gary Gray and penned by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

It is produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. The film features both stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles of Henry / Agent H, and Molly Wright / Agent M.

The movie hit the theatres on June 14, 2019. Now the fans are wondering if they will get a sequel of Men In Black International or not. So keep reading to know more about it here:

Will Men In Black International 2 Happen?

So Sony has still not made any announcement regarding the sequel of Men In Black International. The film also ended on a cliffhanger and setting up the possibility of a new film. Some fans still need the franchise of Men In Black to continue with the fifth part.

But it looks like we will not get a sequel of Men In Black International. The future of the Men In Black film series is in danger now. If you want to know the actual, below are all the details for it.

Why Males In Black International 2 Is Not Happening?

When Men In Black International released in the theatres, it was bombed at the box office. The film is not able to set a box office record, and it is also not able to impress the audiences. Men In Black International got negative responses from both critics and the viewers.

It is considered the worst part of the series. So due to all this, we cannot expect a sequel of Men In Black International to happen in the future. Maybe we will not get a new film in the Men In Black film series.

Plot Of Men In Black International

Men In Black International is very much different from the previous movies. It is centred on the new agents. The fourth part concentrates on the new adventure, where Men In Black tackle their greatest menace to date, a mole in the organization.