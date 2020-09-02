Russo Brothers Seek Release Date, Cast ,Plot And More Details

Extraction 2. Extraction was a huge hit on Netflix starring Chris Hemsworth which release on the 24th of April 2002. It received the love in a large amount after the release. The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave and is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Eric Skillman, and Fernando León González.

When Extraction became the most-watched Netflix Original Film after the release, the audience wanted its sequel and it is in development. The renewal of the movie was announced on 4th of April, Joe Russo told that Extraction 2 is in its early stage of scripting and writing.

So, Here Are The Details About The Netflix Original Movie Extraction 2, Which You Need To Know. Keep Scrolling Down…

Extraction 2: What’s The Release Date Of The Netflix Movie?

There is no confirmation or announcement regarding the release date of the movie yet, but if everything goes well then we may get the movie in April 2022. As the scripting of the movie is almost completed and creators of the movie are finding new casts.

Don’t worry our favorite Chris Hemsworth will be in the movie as a lead. Creators Russo Brothers want to add more MCU stars in the film Extraction 2, that’s why they are thinking about to include new faces within the second part of the Netflix Original Movie Extraction.

Russo Brothers Seek More MCU Stars For The Netflix Movie Extraction 2

According to a source, recently, Russo Brothers wanted to cast Chris Evans and his name was on top of the list. But it looks very difficult for the Russo brothers to cast Evans or any other MCU star. Russo brothers have done many movies with MCU stars like 21 Bridges with Chadwick Boseman in the lead, their upcoming flick Cherry with Tom Holland, and they have already signed Chris Evans for The Gray Man.

There is a chance that some MCU stars may be seen in the second part of Extraction. So, let’s hope for the best to happen, and may our favorite MCU stars get casted in Extraction 2.