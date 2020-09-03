Fantastic Beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Details You Must know !!

Fantastic Beast September 3 UK to resume filming. The story, which takes place in the same universe as Harry Potter, would continue in the early 20th century, after the occultist Newt Scamander. In the first two films, Sounder, played by Eddie Reddy, came up with many new faces and names and a few familiar ones, including a younger Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and a younger Gellert Grinddold (Johnny Depp). Overall, the film series seems to lead to the epic magical battle that occurs in the original Potter stories.

This war intensified Dumbledore and Grindelwald: sharp friends turned mortal enemies to each other. Jk Rowling had previously stated that the entire Fantastic Beasts franchise, which would include 5 films, from 1926 to 1945.

Fantastic Beasts 3 was scheduled

Filming on Fantastic Beasts 3 was scheduled to begin in March 2020, but Warner Bros. halted production on all projects due to a coronavirus epidemic. has re-released some of its highest-grossing films, including The Matrix 4 and The Batman. The filming process is expected to resume from Fantastic Beasts 3 in September. Warner Bros. had the green light to resume production in June but decided to take precautions and wait a bit. The filming was originally also destined for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but apparently in the UK.

Storyline Of Fantastic Beast

The story of Fantastic Beasts 3 is still relatively unknown. The second film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, left some cliffhangers to work on the rest of the franchise. In the end, it is revealed that Ezra Miller’s character, formerly known as Credence Barbonne, is actually Aurelius Dumbledore, a long-lost member of the Dumbledore family.

The reveal surprised many fans, and there are some crazy theories as to who the character really is. Though fans are eager to learn extra about the identity, the second film also received criticism for parting ways with Newt’s story. There’s hope, though: Dan Fogler, who plays the non-Maj Jacob Kowalski on the series, previously claimed that the third instalment would feel like the first movie and included some epic battle scenes.

However, many fans are loyal to the stories that J.K. Rowling has created, the author has recently come under fire for his many transphobic comments on Twitter. Some of the world’s biggest actors, including Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Redmayne themselves have publicly expressed their disinterest in Rowling’s comments. Additionally, the film series stemmed from a dispute with Depp’s casting after the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Hurd, called him abusive.