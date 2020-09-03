Sky Castle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

The second highest-rated drama series in Korean cable television history, Sky Castle, debuted the JTBC network in November 2018. Since its release, the drama series has gained several fans and followers. The series concluded in February the last yr, and the fans and followers of the drama series are eagerly waiting for some news on the second season of the South Korean drama series.

Here is everything we know about the second season of the South Korean drama series, Sky Castle.

Sky Castle: Has The K-Drama Series Been Renewed For The Second Season Yet?

The last episode of the first season of the K-drama series, Sky Castle, premiered in February previous yr. It has been more than a yr since the first season of the series concluded. The makers of the series are but to make any announcement related to the second season of the show. Sky Citadel has not been renewed for the second season but.

Sky Castle: When Will The Second Season Of The K-Drama Series Arrive On The JTBC Network?

The network is yet to renew the K-drama series for the second season. If the system decides to renew the series for the second season, then the fans and followers of the drama series would have to wait longer to watch the second season of the show. Due to the global pandemic, production work is resuming at a slow pace. If the work on the second season of the K-drama series begins soon, the fans and followers of the series can watch the new season sometime next yr.

Sky Castle: What Is The Premise Of The K-Drama Series?

The series brings forward the state of private education and entrance exams in South Korea and is a satirical drama. Sky Castle is a luxurious residential area in suburban Seoul and is home to doctors and professors. The wives of these professionals want their husbands to excel and want their children to become like their successful fathers. For their children to get into the best universities, the parents can go to any extent. But a tragic incident brings forward many revelations.