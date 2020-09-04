Family Business Season 2 : Netflix’s Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More.

Netflix’s original French series Family Business was well praised for its season one which premiered on June 28, 2019, which Netflix has renewed the series for another season let us take a look at all the updates.

So, without wasting any time let us get into the details of Family Business season 2.

RELEASE DATE FOR FAMILY BUSINESS SEASON 2

While earlier Family Business was supposed to get a June 2020 release but due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the show has been pushed forward till September 11, 2020.

So, get ready as Family Business is just around the corner, we know fans have waited a long time, here we have the official trailer for Family Business season 2 enjoy!

CAST FOR FAMILY BUSINESS SEASON 2

Here is a list of cast members we will see in Family Business season 2

Ernie Hudson as L.C. Duncan

Valarie Pettiford as Charlotte Duncan

Armand Assante as Sal Dash

Darrin Henson as Orlando Duncan

Emilio Rivera as Alejandro Zuniga

Yadi Rivera as Consuela Zuniga

Carlos Sotelo as Miguel Zuniga

Javicia Leslie as Paris Duncan

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. as Harris Grant

Tami Roman as London Duncan

Sean Ringgold as Junior Duncan

Arrington Foster as Rio Duncan

KJ Smith as Sasha Duncan

Dylan Weber as Nevada Duncan

Clifton Powell as Uncle Lou

Michael Jai White as Vegas Duncan

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR FAMILY BUSINESS SEASON 2

While the makers have not yet released the official synopsis for season 2 of Family Business, here’s what we know the show revolves around the 35-year-old Joseph who works as a kosher butcher and he has a million business idea when he finds out that Marijuana is getting legalized he comes up with the idea of turning this butcher shop into the first Marijuana coffee shop.

That is all we know so far we will keep our readers updated on the latest news about Family Business season 2 until then continue reading with us!