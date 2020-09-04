Minnesota Girl, 12, killed a girl and her sister and his wife

During the investigation, police learned that 12-year-old Makaila Salter and 29-year-old Kanisha Salter were struck by the suspect while helping their aunt unload a U-shaped truck and were taken to a nearby hospital. Makayla was holding on to her one-year-old daughter, Konishi, when she was killed, according to family members who saw her save the little girl’s life. According to them, Mildred Salter, the mother of Makayla and Kanishka, was shot but was not injured.

The incident occurred late Sunday night in Bloomington, according to the officers. Police responded to the news of the gunshots and found 47-year-old Angela Lynn Mesich dead in a garage. The suspect, Jason Michael Mesich, 48, was in the basement of the house, shouting and firing a gun. Police Chief Jeff Potts said he “refused to cooperate for a while” before finally agreeing to surrender.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old Minnesota girl is in critical condition after she and her 29-year-old sister were killed by a neighbour who told police she “hated all children” and “probably” killed his wife.

Charges:

Mesich is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on $ 1 million bails.

When the officers arrived at the Mesichs’ home round 11:00 PM, Potts said the suspect was inside and refused to leave. According to the chief, he fired about 40 shots and the officers returned fire but did not hit him.

After his arrest, Mesic allegedly told investigators that he had little memory of what happened, but according to a complaint against him, he “probably” killed his wife. According to him, the couple had a fight in the garage because they thought they hadn’t had enough physical relations.

According to him, he shot the neighbours because he “hated all children” and was worried that they might see him kill his wife.

Mesic would also have said that the sisters were not a good neighbour.

The girl is a critical condition

Makayla remained in critical condition on Tuesday at the Hennepin County Health Department, according to GoFundMe, created by the sisters’ aunt, Reverend Marcia Westbrook. Westbrook wrote that they shot her in the head and removed a part of her skull to make her brain swell. Doctors told the family that the girl would probably take “a long time to recover”.

Kanishka has received three blows: one in the leg, one in the left thigh, and one in the right ankle, writes Westbrook, and his condition is stable.