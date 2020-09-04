The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To know.

What can we expect from Season 3 of The Boys? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date, and plot of The Boys Season 3.

The Boys Season 3: Release Date

There is good news for fans of The Boys on Amazon Prime. The boys will be back once again on Amazon Prime Video for season 3. The news was officially announced on Thursday by Amazon Prime. The series will return for a third season; the second season is also available. Unfortunately, the release date for the third season of The Boys has but to be decided. The first season premiered in July 2019 and the second season has hit the screen in September 2020, so fans expect season 3 to arrive in the summer of 2021

The Boys Season 3: Plotline

There is no confirm news regarding the plot of season 3. Fans are expecting that the conflict between The Boys and The Seven will be raging with many deaths, many twists, turns and opportunities. It’s entirely possible that season 2 will be even bloodier than before, creating a real mess in season 3. The nuances completely depend on how season 2 unfolds and where the cast leaves off. However, Amazon made it’s new reveal after the show, titled Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys, which will begin with season 2.

The Boys Season 3: Cast

There is no confirm news regarding the cast of the series. However, we can expect the cast of season 2 to feature in season 3. The cast included stars like: