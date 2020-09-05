Harley Quinn Season 3 : James Gunn Wants HBO Max To Soon Renew The Series For The Third Run.

Fans of DC know that the Birds of Prey movie failed in the cinematic world and didn’t do well within the Box office. However, the animated series Harley Quinn is proven to be fruitful. So the future of the character of Harley Quinn isn’t in harm’s way. At this moment, the second season is released for the fans on DC Universe, and fans are now waiting for the third season.

Will There Be Harley Quinn Season 3?

There is bad news for everyone; the show isn’t renewed for the third run. As the second season recently came for the fans, so it might be too soon for DC Universe to pronounce the future of the thriller animated series. However, a third season will happen for sure as DC Universe is thinking about the future of the series.

When Will Be The Expected Release Date

As the future of the series isn’t uncovered at this point, it is hard to expect an exact release date. A few sources additionally discovered that it could require some time to release as a result of the pandemic. Many projects have prior confronted a delay because of coronavirus. Along these lines, we can count on that it will release for the fans 2021 or mid-2022.

James Gunn Wants Harley Quinn Season 3 To Get The Renewal Approval

The Suicide Squad head James Gunn is excited for a season 3 renewal for the animated series Harley Quinn by social media. The DC Universe series has delivered only two 13-episodes seasons for the fans. It’s unusual for the two its vast cast of notable and dark DC characters and its development, rebelliously comedic take on the DC world.

Harley Quinn’s arrival on HBO Max permitted the series to get a lot more substantial degree of presentation than it did on DC Universe. Be that as it may, notwithstanding the show’s growing ubiquity and recognition, HBO Max still can’t seem to renew Harley Quinn for season 3.