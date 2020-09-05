NCIS Los Angeles Season 12 : Has The Filming Work Begin For The New Season, Know About Its Expected Air Date.

NCIS Los Angeles is a spinoff series to the original NCIS which aired for 12 seasons and recently NCIS Los Angeles completed its 11 seasons which means its time for one final season but will fan get a season 12 to know more keep reading.

So, without wasting time let us get into all the details about NCIS Los Angeles season 12.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR NCIS LOS ANGELES SEASON 12

CBS has officially renewed NCIS Los Angeles for a season 12 which will contain about 18 episodes, while fans will have to wait longer for season 12 of the show we are sure that it would be worth it.

The pandemic has put all the production on hold so we can not be sure about when season 12 will premiere as no official release date has been announced yet.

CAST FOR NCIS LOS ANGELES SEASON 12

Here is a list of cast members we will see in NCIS Los Angeles season 12.

LL Cool J as Agent Sam Hanna

Chris O’Donnel as Agent Callen

Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi

Caleb Castille as Devin Roundtree

Smith as Nell

Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange

Kensi’s Daniela Ruah

Marty Deek’s Eric Christian Olsen

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR NCIS LOS ANGELES SEASON 12

While the plot of NCIS Los Angeles season 12 will pick up right from where things were left in season 11, by the end of seaosn 11 Sam and Callen found themselves a new enemy in Navy Chief Argento and they set up a team to investigate and find evidence which they could not despite that the team figured out he has murdered alot of people and is still roaming free.

We may see Chief Argento being arrested in season 12, that is all for today we will keep our readers updated on the latest news about NCIS Los Angeles season 12 till then continue reading with us!