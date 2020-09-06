Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date ,Cast, More, Details

What can we expect from the fourth season of the series Stranger Things? What are the recent updates? What are the fan theories about the series? Here is everything you should know about the solid plot and release date of the series Stranger Things season 4.

Here are major fan theories of the Stranger Things fans!

Is hooper still alive?

Several website users have come together to announce that Sheriff Jim Hopper is still alive after being caught in an explosion in an underground Russian laboratory. The theory begins with the credits scene after season 3, which reveals that the Russians had obtained a Demogorgon and an unnamed American prisoner. Murray Bowman answers the phone and provides subtle information on the possibility that the jumper is alive. Harbor played a major role on this marketing game, putting the number in the box on his profile picture, which eventually led him to Bowman’s phone quantity.

Is Eleven a monster of Sorts?

The scripted team gave fans the lyrics to the song “Cosmic Love” by Florence + The Machine in exchange for the requested description. This got followers thinking, so after tearing up and evaluating the song, people concluded that the XI was about to descend into darkness and replace evil in the upcoming season.

The song is about losing someone and eliminating the darkness that can fall on someone. Given that XI believes he has lost the trap, he’s likely going down a dark path that we first saw in season 2 when he found himself in a gang of misfits wreaking havoc in Chicago.

“Stranger Things” will connect to the real-world in other ways!

“Stranger Things” will tragically connect with the real world. Looper noted that the show’s timeline and thematic elements align perfectly so that the real-life event is organized within the four partitions of the present. Season Four of “Stranger Issues” is more likely to occur in 1986, the same year as the infamous Chernobyl disaster.

Similarities have been noted between the reverse and the environment around Chernobyl after the nuclear disaster. The alternate dimension “The Upside Down” appears to be in the event of some disaster, with particles descending with atomic clouds.

Is season four the last season of the series?

Another sad fan theory claims that this could be the end of the story. The Duffer brothers and Sean Levy have said that they actually planned to do 4 seasons of “Stranger Things”. While no one has stated that season 4 is officially the last and things are done for the grand finale. In any case, the Duffer brothers intend to end the story as they have always wanted, no matter how many seasons. We must wait and see if these theories lastly take off or if Season Four will likely be a total shock when the next details unfold in the “New Year”.