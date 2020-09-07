Pokemon Journeys Part 2 ; Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates.

The series Pokemon Journeys: The Series released on Netflix on June 12, 2020. It focused on the adventures of Ash and Goh. They travel through various areas. Both take part in Professor Cerise’s exploration. At that point, they need to go to the event for examining the wide universe of Pokémon.

The fans of the series are requesting more episodes, there are asking as to whether Netflix will release the next season or not. So here’s everything explained for it.

Renewal Update

Not long after the arrival of the first run of the series, the fans began requesting the second part as they get just 12 episodes and leave fans in a fear. So the fans can’t resist the urge to panic, and they need more episodes quickly. So the uplifting news is part 2 is officially coming on Netflix. It previously showed up in Japan and Korea, and now the US fans are waiting for it.

When Will Pokemon Journeys Part 2 Release

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pokémon were kept in a short span for two months between April 19 and June 7. The second season of the series would show up on September 11, 2020, for Pokémon Journey Season 23 Part 2. Part 2 will incorporate in any event 12 different episodes, yet the last thirteenth episodes circulated and are relied upon to combine with part 2.

What’s The Cast Detail

• Sarah Natochenny As Ash Ketchum

• Zeno Robinson As Goh

• James Carter Cathcart As James

• Shellder, Dewgong Corviknight

• Michele Knotz As Miley,

• Cherami Leigh As Chloe

• Rodger Parsons As Narrator

• Ray Chase As Professor Cerise

• Casey Mongillo As Ren, Extras

• Tara Jayne Sands As Chrysa

This new season will focus on Ash and his lovely friend Pikachu as they set out on a globe-running excursion over different areas, instead of an excellent field included in ongoing Pokémon games as the anime has done before.