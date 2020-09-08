Dark Desire Season 2 ; Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Upcoming Detail.

Dark Desire is a Mexican thriller series on Netflix. Dark Desire is now coming with its second run on the streaming program Netflix. Made by Leticia Lopez Margalli, the series originally circulated on July fifteenth, 2020, and has been into the spotlight from that point forward. After the arrival of the series, it stayed among the most-watched series on Netflix. Ths series is loved by many fans.

The series spins around a lady, who is married to a judge. She spends her weekend from home, which winds up in misfortune. The episode makes her inquiry reality with regard to the ones to profess to be near her.

Will There Be Season 2 Of The Series?

Nothing has been reported with respect to the renewal updates of the next season. The series has generally gotten great reviews, so it tends normally that it isn’t getting dropped in the near future. Ordinarily, Netflix takes a month or two to give the renewal approval for any series.

Another critical reason behind why the series isn’t being renewed is because of the pandemic. All the productions and deliveries have been required to be postponed since March 2020. It has been carefully requested to remain inside and keep up social distancing. So regardless of whether the series is restored, the production won’t be beginning presently. For the time being it is protected to state that once everything is continued back to regularity, the series will be renewed by the streaming program Netflix.

Other Details

These stars are returning for another season:

Maite Perroni as Alma Solares

Erik Hayser as Esteban Solares

Jorge Poza as Leonardo Solares

Alejandro Speitzer as Darío Guerra,

Paulina Matos as Edith Ballesteros

However, not a lot can be remarked except if the official revealed the eventual fate of the series. We wish to get hold of further updates soon.