Netflix’s Rebecca: Release Date, Plot , Trailer And More Details About Know

What can we expect from Netflix’s Rebecca? What are the recent updates? Here is everything you should know about the cast plot and release date of Netflix’s Rebecca.

Netflix’s Rebecca: Release Date

Fans are patiently waiting for Rebecca to appear on Netflix, and while there is still a little way to go, the release date is getting closer and closer. On October 21, 2020, Netflix’s Rebecca will launch.

Netflix’s Rebecca: Plotline

For those unfamiliar with du Maurier’s best-selling gothic novel, first published in 1938 is a story through flashbacks of a young woman arriving in Manderley. Her marriage begins with the shadow of her enigmatic first wife, Rebecca, and her devoted housewife, the unfavourable Mrs Danvers. The story revolves around the newlywed Mr. and Mrs.De Winter and is instructed via flashbacks of the brand new Mrs De Winter. Arriving in Manderley, along with her new husband’s English coast, his late wife, Rebecca, pursues him.

The official synopsis reads: “After a tornado romance in Monte Carlo with the handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer), a newly married woman (James) arrives at Mandrelli, a family farm on a Wind English coast to her new family. Husband Provider Novice and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the chains of her new life, however, finds herself battling the shadows of Maxim’s first wife, the educated and urban Rebecca, whose ghostly legacy of Manderly’s sinners. The housewife is survived by Mrs Denver (Scott Thomas).

Netflix’s Rebecca: Trailer

Netflix released its first official trailer for the film on September 8. By reiterating the sense of horrible dreams that plagued the second Mrs. de Winter, it shows that there is a breeze over Manderley. Not to point out even more excitement around the cast, especially Kristen Scott Thomas’s chilling turn as Mrs Denver. You can see the trailer here:

Netflix’s Rebecca: Cast