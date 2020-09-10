Wonder Woman 1984 : What’s The Confirmed Release Date?

Warner Bros. presents Wonder Woman 1984 this year. It is a sequel to the DC Superhero movie Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot will also return for a sequel film with Diana Prince / Wonder Woman and director Patty Jenkins. Production was completed a long time ago. The film was scheduled for release but was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

But still, fans are waiting for the sequel to the DC movie. The good news is that the sequel film will also feature the character of Steve Trevor, who previously died in the original film.

Wonder Woman 1984: Will Steve Trevor Return?

When the first trailer was released, we got to know about Steve Trevor that he is returning in this part of the film. In the first part, we saw that he sacrificed his life to save people, and the plane exploded. Now fans only wonder how he’s still alive. So it seems like he didn’t die in the first movie.

So the sequel is set in the yr 1984, and we will see Diana Prince and Steve Trevor again. Trevor will help Wonder Woman on her mission. Wonder Woman will face two of her enemies named Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984: What’s The Exact Release Date For The Film?

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Wonder Woman 1984 has suffered delays on several occasions. Theatres were also closed for audience safety reasons. But now theatres have also reopened, so it looks like it won’t face a further delay. Everyone wants to see the Wonder Woman sequel.

Warner Bros. has officially verified that Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theatres on October 2, 2020. First, it was released on June 5, 2020, after which its theatrical release was postponed on August 14, 2020. Watch the new trailer here:

Wonder Woman 1984: What Are The Cast Updates Of The Movie?