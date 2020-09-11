Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Details You Need To Know.

Hanna is one of the top-rated series on Amazon Prime Video consistently, has released two seasons to date, and has announced the arrival of a third one. It’s inspired by the movie Hanna (2011). The story revolves around a young girl who possesses extraordinary powers.

After binge-watching both the seasons, fans are keen to know if there will be a third season. All the available information about the third season is here.

Hanna Renewed For Another Season!

The fantastic thriller Amazon Prime Video series ‘Hanna’ is said to have a third season officially! Writer and creator David Farr quoted, “I’m thrilled to be able to give HANNA the third season.”

Fans will have to wait for a while for the official trailer for the upcoming season to come out as it has just been announced. However, they can catch the first glimpse of the season around mid-2021.

An official release date is not out yet. The scripting work is ongoing, and the production and other related work will take more time as it’s too early.

Many Amazon Prime Video projects are delayed due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

The Cast of Hanna Season 3

The list of cast members we’re hoping to see in the new season:

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna

Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler

Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller

Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek

Dermot Mulroney as John Carmichael

Anthony Welsh as Leo Garner

Cherrelle Skeete as Terri Miller

Katie Clarkson Hill as Joanne McCoy

The Storyline Till Now To Hanna Season 3

For people who have not watched the series but, here’s why it’s worth streaming.

Hanna is a story that chronicles the journey of a girl grown up in the forest, having extraordinary powers, and how she tries to find out who she is.

The series is partly-thriller, partly-drama, and partly action combined with excellent cinematography skills. It begins with a very compelling and exciting plot.

Season 1 is an outstanding work of recreation of the original movie (Hanna), balancing the thrill as well as action with the flattering acting skills of the characters, which ends with a remarkable chapter packed with a lot of effort.

Season 2 has an exciting plot. You’ll find it spectacular from a history telling viewpoint.

The cast is also terrific. Esmé also portrays the leading role beautifully, and it seems to fit her completely.