Rugal Season 2- Release Date, Cast ,Plot And Everything You Need To know.

Rugal is a recent South Korean television series that was aired on ONC in South Korea and on Netflix worldwide. Kang Cheol-Woo and Lee-Jung Soo directed the science fiction series. The 16 episodes long action drama was premiered on 28 March 2020 and went till 17 May 2020. The action-packed show was loved and praised by the audience, and hence the waves of curiosity have emerged now demanding another season. Let’s move on and see what all we need to know about Rugal Season 2.

Rugal Season 2: Is There Any Season 2?

As of now, nothing can be said about season 2, as there has been no official statement for the same. But, after seeing the fantastic response from the fans and lovers, the creators indicated that there might be a season 2. So, this is good news for those who are eagerly waiting to see science-fiction drama.

Rugal Season 2: Release Date

The ongoing pandemic has left the whole world on a pause. The entire globe has been affected by the prevailing Coronavirus to the productions of various upcoming shows. Therefore, it will be tough to say when the Korean drama Rugal will bring it’s season 2.

If the ongoing pandemic ends soon and the productions start, then definitely the makers will try to bring season 2 as quickly as possible, somewhere in 2021.

Rugal Season 2: what is the storyline?

The story of Korean most popular drama on Netflix so far revolves around Kang Gi-beom, a former police officer who is gifted with highly advanced robotics eyes after being drafted into a black ops program called Rugal.

Rural is composed of a squad of artificially enhanced people who are in a battle against the notorious Argon gang, who themselves are running their experiments. Several clues show us where the creators could take the story further. There might be chances that Huang Deuk-Gu will escape and seek vengeance. Also, we already know that Gi-beom has created his own company, so it will be interesting to see if we could get a team together. And, it can also happen that Rugal version 2 is created?

But again, no statement till now. So the scenes mentioned above are just assumptions, and no one knows if the makers have something jaw-dropping for us.

Rugal Season 2: Who Are In The Cast?

The actors of season 1 are already very famous and have successfully ruled the hearts of their fans. So, it’s expected that all the mail lead, as well as the supporting cast, will be back to replay their respective roles.

