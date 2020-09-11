The Boys Season 3: Everything You Need To know About The Upcoming Sequel

Nowadays, when the various genres, such as horror, suspense, and entertainment, have marked their territories, it takes a whole lot of courage for a superhero based movie to possess such a story that will leave an impact on the audience. In such a competition, the series The Boys has excelled in making a statement through its thrilling violence and top-notch plot.

About The Boys:

The Boys is based on the comic written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. This series can be regarded as the best example of its genre. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that the update of its upcoming season is a joy to the ears of the fans. Since the second season is about to hit the screens, there is not much detail about The Boys Season 3, but here’s everything we’ve gathered so far.

Release Date of The Boys Season 3:When will it air?

Are you all excited to watch the brand new episodes of The Boys Season 3? Well, here is an update for you all. The Boys will be moving forward for the occurrence of its next season irrespective of the fact that the entire season 2 is but to drop. Isn’t this amazing? Season 1 was telecasted in July 2019, whereas Season 2 is all set to be premiered in September 2020. So, we can expect the next season to be broadcasted by the year 2021, but there is still no fixed date.

Also, keeping in mind that due to this global pandemic, many future projects have been delayed, it is safe to say that the upcoming season of The Boys will take a while as much shooting is not being held. But relief was granted by the developer Eric Kripke when he conveyed in Collider, “we hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus.” Thus, it can be estimated that Boys Season 3 will be released by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

The cast of The Boys Season 3:

The good news is that the entire lead cast is supposed to head back for The Boys Season 3. But there is still no guarantee of the names as the second season is yet to stream. Assumingly, the main cast which can be witnessed are:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher with Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell and Antony Starr as John/Homelander. Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight with Laz Alonso as Marvin/Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko/The Female, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

Chace Crawford will probably be seen as The Deep, with Jessie T. Usher as A-Train and Dominque McElligott as Queen Meave. The names will be confirmed after the premiere of The Boys Season 2.

The Boys Season 3:Plot

The story for the 3rd season is difficult to predict as the second season is not yet released ultimately. So, many facts and details are still not known. One known detail is that the riots between The Boys and The Seven will be more dreadful and bloodier. Along with this, more twists and turns will be seen. So we can say that the plot of the next season will rely upon the conclusion of the second season.

The second season will have Hughie (played by Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

We can also see the Supes and fight against Vought hunting them.

Rest well known after the complete arrival of the second season.

The Boys Season 3:Trailer Update

Unfortunately, no trailer has been out yet for The Boys Season 3. But it is presumed to release before the screening date of the show in 2021. So for the time being, the audience can get entertained by the already telecasted shows of The Boys on Amazon Prime while we dig out more updates.

