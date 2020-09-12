Fantastic Beasts 3, Release Date, Plot , Cast And All You Need To Know.

THEY ARE BACK!! YES, you got it right. If you are a real Harry Potter fan, then this news will blow up your mind. Harry Potter is undoubtedly the best and the favourite of all. Thus, we are thrilled to reveal that Fantastic Beasts 3 is all set to engrave its impact on the fans as soon as again. Though it might be a rumour that it will include a few lead characters from the Harry Potter series as well, nevertheless, the audience is still curious and enthusiastic about this update, and that’s why they are more eager for the upcoming season.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date

Fantastic Beasts 3 was programmed and lined up to be released on 12th November 2021. But as just like other film production delays, this movie was also discontinued to shoot in March 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. So, the audience is still in a dilemma whether this film will be displayed on its intended date or not. The sources state that the shooting can resume in September 2020. So, now the question arises that what all will we get to witness in Fantastic Beasts 3 and who all will be there in the solid? We will have to wait and watch to know that.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Cast

Though the initial parts of Fantastic Beasts haven’t received that much appreciation and ratings as compared to the Harry Potter series, this movie can turn out to be a game-changer. However, there is still no trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3, but the cast members, along with the new entries, have been known. The fans are keen for the upcoming movie because we hope to watch Jonny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Eddie Redmayne as Newt, Scamander, and they are expected to be accompanied by Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) and Jude Law (Young Albus Dumbledore).

Fantastic Beasts 3: Plot

This is the most important question! As it has already been revealed because of J.k. Rowling that the third movie will be produced in Brazil, but the detailed facts are still not known. However, this movie is supposed to be vast and dynamic than the previous film. We’ll get to see some of the past instances, from the 19th century, of Dumbledore and Grindelwald, as this will be a time sequel. Thus, we’ll get to see more beasts in this movie under the direction of David Yates.

The movie will continue from where it left in the last part. This movie may also include the vicious crimes of Grindelwald influenced by the dark magician. How Gellert Grindelwald initiates a riot in Europe and how he manages to transform into an invincible wizard, all these queries will be acknowledged in the upcoming movie

