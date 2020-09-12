Trying Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Updates.

Trying is a recent British tv series that was created by Andy Wolton. The series was a comedy and undoubtedly a successful one. The eight episodes long series was aired on 1st May 2020 on Apple Tv The drama depicting the lives of a couple was appreciated for its eccentric characters and more. The show ruled on the hearts of the followers. Even before season 1 was concluded, there were talks of another season. So let’s move forward and see what all we have for season 2.

Is there Any Trying Season 2?

So here’s’ good news for the Trying fans as the lead star of the show, Esther Smith, has already shown us the green light for the 2nd season. He said that we’d soon see the new edition of the comedy-drama. She Said, ” yeah! We have been commissioned for a 2nd series, which I’m thrilled about”. So, yes, there’s a Trying season 2 on its way.

Trying Season 2: When Will it Be Released?

So, asking for a release date now is very early as season 1 was aired just 5 months back. Though there was a green sign for Trying Season 2, nothing can be said about the release date due to ongoing pandemic. If production commences in the 12 months 2020 itself, then we can see our favorite series somewhere in 2021.

Cast Of Trying Season 2: Who Can Be In it?

The cast of Trying Season 2 has not been finalized yet. But most probably, we will be watching the same faces in the next season as well. But there might be possibilities of having some new faces in the series.

Rafe Spall as Jason

Esther Smith as Nikki

Imelda Staunton as Penny

Ophelia Lovibond as Erica

Oliver Chris as Freddy

Jo Joyner as Meg

Chris Edison as Matt

Trying Season 2: Plot

The story revolves around a couple, Jason and Nikki, who desperately want a baby to become a parent. But they face difficulties in conceiving a baby. As they want a child, they decide to adopt a one. But as they start, they face hell difficulties in the process. So, the series is the latest comedy-drama showing how Jason and Nikki become a parent.

In the 2nd season, most probably they’ll be seen giving their love and life a second chance.