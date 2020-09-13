Wonder Woman 1984 :Release Date, Cast ,Plot And More Updates Know

Is Wonder Woman back? After so many delays, we can finally convey that Wonder Woman 1984 is back to spread its aura and raise the bar of movies related to such genres. As the first part was a big hit at the US box office, it was no surprise that this movie would have a sequel. This time, the story is going to be brand new, as we will get to see a whole new era along with a few different characters. Here’s all you need to study Wonder Woman 1984-

Wonder Woman 1984:Release Date

Wonder Woman 1984 was all set to be premiered on December 13, 2019, but now, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the release will have to witness a delay. So, now the question arises, when will the movie release after the delay?? The film was after that assumed to be hindered till June 2020, but now, as the situation is getting better, the fans may witness it by October 2, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984:Cast

The cast of Wonder Woman, which was also seen in the first movie, is anticipated to be the same. It consists of:

Wonder Woman by Gal Gadot

Max Lord by Pedro Pascal

Kristen Wiig by Cheetah

Hippolyta by Connie Nielsen

Steve Trevor by Chris Pine

Robin Wright by Antiope

Many dead characters are also presumed to be returning, as they will be proven in the movie via flashbacks. Chris Pine is also confirmed to be seen on the sets along with Kirsten Wiig playing the role of a Cheetah. Pedro Pascal is also appointed for the movie to play the role of Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984:Plot

After a series of delays, Wonder Woman is finally going to hit the screens. Patty Jenkins has given a rough idea about the plot of the story when she says, “But yes, I think the plot line will stay very similar, probably. But I need to make sure that all of this affect it.” She additionally shared that the shooting will be held in the US, which is going to be a perfect destination. She also expresses her excitement and quotes, “I did very much thematically want to get to love – because that’s what she stands for – and the complexity of what we’re facing.”

Will there be a trailer?

Yes, two trailers have already been released for Wonder Lady 1984. The first trailer was out on December 8, 2019, which initially debuted on August 22, 2020, in the DC fandom virtual event. Along with this, a teaser bit was also seen by the fans.

Wonder Woman 1984:Updates about any photo

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have handed out a few pictures on their respective social media handles to create excitement among the audience. Moreover, Warner Bros have also shared images in which one portrays the comeback of Steve Trevor, and the other is of Diana Prince standing towards a wall of TVs.

The initial demeanor of Kristen Wiig’s role as Barbara Minerva has also been displayed by Patty Jenkins, where she is found in a room filled with animal-related objects. Many more images have also been presented in various magazines.

What about a poster?

Yes, Patty Jenkins was kind enough to share an official poster on Twitter. It encouraged excitement among the people and gave them a little sneak peek into the initial personality of Wonder Woman, where she is wearing a gold armor suit. Later, another poster was also presented on August 20 by Jenkins.

